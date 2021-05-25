salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Cut to $300.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRM. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised salesforce.com from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $269.62.

NYSE CRM opened at $226.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $167.00 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.42.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 19.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,404 shares in the company, valued at $8,668,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.23, for a total transaction of $929,789.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,016,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,435 shares of company stock valued at $41,978,975. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,202,604,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,033 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,259 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,937 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in salesforce.com by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after buying an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

