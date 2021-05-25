Sangoma Technologies Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (CVE:STC)

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sangoma Technologies in a report issued on Friday, May 21st. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.07.

STC has been the topic of several other reports. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday.

CVE STC opened at C$3.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.76. Sangoma Technologies has a 52 week low of C$1.96 and a 52 week high of C$5.50. The company has a market cap of C$444.29 million and a PE ratio of 33.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81.

In related news, Senior Officer William Wignall acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.05 per share, with a total value of C$40,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,921,685 shares in the company, valued at C$7,782,824.25. Also, Director Yves Laliberte sold 9,697 shares of Sangoma Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.58, for a total value of C$34,691.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$317,013.01.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

