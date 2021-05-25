Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

SNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after purchasing an additional 14,399 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 21,866 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi stock opened at $53.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $135.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.58. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Sanofi’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $1.9061 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.30%.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.