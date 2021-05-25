Savix (SVX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $77,589.00

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Savix has a total market cap of $368,572.09 and approximately $77,589.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Savix has traded 31.5% lower against the dollar. One Savix coin can now be bought for approximately $5.97 or 0.00015849 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00067670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00017245 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $355.46 or 0.00943824 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,679.54 or 0.09769934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Savix Coin Profile

Savix is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 104,116 coins and its circulating supply is 61,748 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Buying and Selling Savix

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Savix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

