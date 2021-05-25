Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Holdings Lessened by Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,259 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 7.7% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,244,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,118,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,928,000 after buying an additional 4,574,728 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,051,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,651,000 after buying an additional 3,179,648 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,482,000 after buying an additional 1,846,157 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,183,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,388,000 after buying an additional 1,512,228 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

SCHF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.02. 9,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633,921. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.43 and a 12-month high of $40.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average of $37.11.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.