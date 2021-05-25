Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stake Decreased by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,318 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.7% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. First National Corp MA ADV owned 0.07% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $10,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27,500.0% in the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,015. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $61.57 and a 52-week high of $105.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.90.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

