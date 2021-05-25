Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,148,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 61,567 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 7.16% of Science Applications International worth $347,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SAIC traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,267. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.91. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $68.76 and a one year high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.31 per share, with a total value of $252,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,467.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

