Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 196 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 1,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total value of $142,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,708,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $832.06.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $723.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $839.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $710.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $702.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.37%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

