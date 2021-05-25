Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 1,939.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDDY opened at $80.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $93.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.34.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nima Kelly sold 2,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $214,817.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,668.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 7,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $595,173.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,803,167.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,324. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

