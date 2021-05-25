Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hyman Charles D grew its stake in Cintas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Cintas by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.43.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $354.54 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $243.09 and a 1-year high of $369.20. The company has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $350.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.