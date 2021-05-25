Scotia Capital Inc. Has $492,000 Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,332 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth $29,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 182.5% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 675.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

HDB stock opened at $75.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.70. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $37.44 and a one year high of $84.70. The stock has a market cap of $138.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.77.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

