Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 13,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 196,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,081,000 after purchasing an additional 14,088 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 40.3% in the first quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 1,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 20.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 499,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,028,000 after purchasing an additional 84,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $301.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $291.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.18. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $191.51 and a 52-week high of $303.87.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. Analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

LIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.39.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.