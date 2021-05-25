Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CEF. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 77.2% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,865,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,410,000 after purchasing an additional 812,937 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 15.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,608,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,424,000 after acquiring an additional 752,877 shares during the period. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC now owns 1,015,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,641,000 after acquiring an additional 610,051 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,854,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,506,000 after acquiring an additional 368,605 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 429,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 154,648 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.