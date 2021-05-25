Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INFO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,363,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,084,000 after buying an additional 277,654 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,064,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,944,000 after buying an additional 91,697 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,121,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,202,000 after buying an additional 82,349 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,370,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 298.6% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,610,000 after buying an additional 2,139,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IHS Markit from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.57.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INFO stock opened at $105.13 on Tuesday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $109.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 78.46 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.64 and a 200 day moving average of $94.51.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

