Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 1,582 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE J opened at $139.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.88. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.51 and a twelve month high of $145.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

J has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.38.

In other news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at $24,558,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

