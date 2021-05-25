Scotiabank Increases American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Price Target to C$5.00

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$4.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Hotel Income Properties REIT presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$4.22.

TSE HOT.UN opened at C$4.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.63. The company has a market cap of C$350.35 million and a P/E ratio of -4.23. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 1 year low of C$2.25 and a 1 year high of C$4.70.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

