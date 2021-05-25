Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Director Eliseo Gonzalez-Urien Sells 10,000 Shares

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) Director Eliseo Gonzalez-Urien sold 10,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.44, for a total transaction of C$224,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,765 shares in the company, valued at C$2,440,686.60.

Shares of TSE SEA traded up C$0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$22.54. 43,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,313. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.83. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$19.24 and a 12 month high of C$29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.28.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.13). Equities research analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

