SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 34,669 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 26.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 164,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,669 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 193,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 30,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 450,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

LILAK stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.26. 12,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,762. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.53. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $14.93.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44.

Separately, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

