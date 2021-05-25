SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 870 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,908 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 1.8% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 39,904 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in Comcast by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 115,681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Comcast by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,096 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.72. 265,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,321,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.71. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $37.77 and a 12 month high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Benchmark boosted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

