SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Post by 18,150.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Post by 4,800.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Post by 83.2% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

POST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.55.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

POST stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.63. 768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.53. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.38 and a one year high of $117.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

