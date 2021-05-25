SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $586,000 Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 38,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 206,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,822,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 101,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 878,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,699,000 after purchasing an additional 24,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 28,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $30,368,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 483,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,362,862.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total transaction of $6,442,254.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at $96,007,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 264,574 shares of company stock worth $39,164,768. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

DLR traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.96. 11,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,816. The firm has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.28 and its 200 day moving average is $140.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

