SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,236 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser makes up 1.2% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $5,192,622.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $617,361.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $37.68. 65,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,875,375. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $19.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.86.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

WY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

