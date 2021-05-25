SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 260 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 30,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 60.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 687,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,154,000 after acquiring an additional 65,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 50.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on BIP. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.90.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.48. 1,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,425. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.92 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $38.73 and a twelve month high of $55.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.16.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 417.14%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

