Securian Asset Management Inc Buys 16,823 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,823 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Boston Properties worth $15,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in Boston Properties by 730.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on BXP shares. Truist lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.73.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXP traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.01. 12,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $115.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.61.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

