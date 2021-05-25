Securian Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 450,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,573 shares during the period. Welltower makes up about 0.7% of Securian Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Welltower were worth $32,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 145.1% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.10.

WELL stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.87. 23,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,155,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.04. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.18 and a 1 year high of $77.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.57 and a 200-day moving average of $68.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

