Securian Asset Management Inc Has $25.10 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $25,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 181.4% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,300,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 8.1% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 0.9% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 351,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,827 shares of company stock valued at $50,375,810 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

PYPL traded up $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.22. 142,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,777,234. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $258.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.02 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.51 billion, a PE ratio of 58.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

