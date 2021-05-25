Securian Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 725,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,789 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $20,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in VICI Properties by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 97,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in VICI Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 204,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in VICI Properties by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,843.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.52. The stock had a trading volume of 75,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,451,720. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $18.83 and a one year high of $32.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.53.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 88.15% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.49%.

Several research analysts recently commented on VICI shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.56.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

