Securian Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 383,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,063 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc owned 0.10% of Duke Realty worth $16,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 567.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DRE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.27. The stock had a trading volume of 14,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,596. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 48.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $33.52 and a 1 year high of $46.85.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 67.11%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $1,482,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $821,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,583.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,680 shares of company stock worth $4,439,203. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.