Securian Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,526 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $12,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.48. 635,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,683,674. The company has a market capitalization of $162.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $78.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.30.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on C. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Edward Jones cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

