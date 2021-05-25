Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 11,574 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 359,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,574 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $20,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 11,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 18,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,869,000 after acquiring an additional 27,002 shares during the period. 50.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.46.

NYSE:XOM traded down $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $58.40. The stock had a trading volume of 638,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,659,924. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The stock has a market cap of $247.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.