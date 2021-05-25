Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 2,336 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,944 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $17,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,668,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,826,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,435 shares of company stock valued at $41,978,975 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $2.23 on Tuesday, hitting $229.22. The stock had a trading volume of 73,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,629,114. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $167.00 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $211.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.62.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

