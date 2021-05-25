Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 2,996 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,984 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.6% of Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $28,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,067,000 after buying an additional 85,287 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $1,060,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $315.90. 85,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,495,270. The company has a market cap of $339.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $234.31 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $323.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.07.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

