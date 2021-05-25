Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 988 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,434 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.1% of Securian Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $52,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 38.3% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 17,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,610,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.8% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,053,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 713 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 40.2% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $6.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,413.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,316.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,004.24. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,347.01 and a 52 week high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total value of $2,848,280.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,036 shares of company stock valued at $98,366,953. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

