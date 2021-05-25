Securian Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 383,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,063 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $16,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,627,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,418,000. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in Duke Realty by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,156,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,417 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Duke Realty by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,975,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Duke Realty by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,017,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,558,000 after purchasing an additional 858,644 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DRE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,680 shares of company stock worth $4,439,203 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.27. 14,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,958,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $33.52 and a 52-week high of $46.85.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

