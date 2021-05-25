SEEN (SEEN) Market Cap Reaches $3.41 Million

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. SEEN has a market capitalization of $3.41 million and $8,708.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SEEN coin can now be bought for about $4.83 or 0.00012848 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SEEN has traded down 14.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00067488 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00016826 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.02 or 0.00917433 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,664.70 or 0.09744597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC.

SEEN Coin Profile

SEEN is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here. SEEN’s official website is seen.haus. The official message board for SEEN is seen-haus.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

Buying and Selling SEEN

