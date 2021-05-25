Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seer Inc. is a life sciences company. It engages in developing Proteograph(TM), which is an integrated solution consisting of consumables, automation instrumentation and proprietary software. Seer Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

Get Seer alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Seer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.33.

NASDAQ SEER opened at $29.98 on Tuesday. Seer has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $86.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a PE ratio of -12.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.27.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Seer will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEER. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seer in the 4th quarter valued at $1,361,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Seer during the 4th quarter worth $1,466,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Seer during the 4th quarter worth $578,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Seer during the 4th quarter worth $3,072,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Seer during the 4th quarter worth $9,296,000. 55.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seer

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seer (SEER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.