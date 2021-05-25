Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) will report earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Semtech’s earnings. Semtech posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.24 million. Semtech had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SMTC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Semtech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.93.

In other news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,298.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $347,566.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,858.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,726. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Semtech by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Semtech by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Semtech by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 331,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,919,000 after purchasing an additional 46,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Semtech by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 316,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,843,000 after purchasing an additional 52,368 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $62.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.61. Semtech has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $83.94.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

