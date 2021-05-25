Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8.00

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0794 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $36.48 million and $8.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00041495 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00030166 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00011434 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003864 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006035 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

UPP is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.