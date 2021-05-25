Sepio Capital LP Buys 147 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $328.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,862. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $327.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.01 and a 52-week high of $365.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 48.42% and a net margin of 25.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.06, for a total transaction of $777,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,850.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.30.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

