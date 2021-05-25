Sepio Capital LP Has $9.33 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,082 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for 0.9% of Sepio Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,006,240,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,007,000 after buying an additional 1,289,219 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,204,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,010,000 after buying an additional 463,298 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 238.9% in the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 606,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,314,000 after buying an additional 427,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,361,000. 63.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $7.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $366.39. The company had a trading volume of 17,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.34. Deere & Company has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $400.34. The firm has a market cap of $114.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.49.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.22.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.