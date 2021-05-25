Sepio Capital LP Sells 9,130 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sepio Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,130 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.57% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $214.05. The company had a trading volume of 20,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,681,887. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.78 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The stock has a market cap of $186.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.21.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.