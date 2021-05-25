Sepio Capital LP Trims Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,502 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Autodesk makes up approximately 0.8% of Sepio Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $8,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.57.

In other news, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $1,019,168.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock traded up $2.07 on Tuesday, reaching $289.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,068. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.51 and a 52 week high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $287.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.47.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 232.44% and a net margin of 31.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

