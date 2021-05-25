ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $447,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in ServiceNow by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 9.2% in the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 18,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $413,983.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,148,846 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. Raymond James boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.55.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $476.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 635.15, a P/E/G ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.07 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $509.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $524.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

