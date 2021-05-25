Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Upgraded to Outperform at Wedbush

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) was upgraded by Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $118.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $114.00. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist increased their target price on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.83.

Shake Shack stock opened at $84.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.92 and a 200 day moving average of $102.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.06 and a beta of 1.73. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $138.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $12,818,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 985 shares in the company, valued at $114,782.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $183,871.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,136.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Shake Shack by 70.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,911,000 after purchasing an additional 179,621 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at about $6,319,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Shake Shack by 5.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 114,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Shake Shack by 13.7% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

