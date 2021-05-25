Shield Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.09 Million (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 25th. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and $2.09 million worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for $4.45 or 0.00011318 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00059054 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.81 or 0.00373252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $72.81 or 0.00185117 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003973 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.02 or 0.00872086 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00033016 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,300 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol.

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

