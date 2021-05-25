Sicart Associates LLC Has $13.81 Million Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Sicart Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,230 shares during the period. Bunge accounts for approximately 3.7% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sicart Associates LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Bunge worth $13,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Bunge by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Bunge by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Bunge by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Bunge by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Bunge by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 223,676 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $18,140,123.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,335.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 2,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $162,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,531 shares of company stock valued at $22,523,790 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.47. The stock had a trading volume of 7,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $36.93 and a 1-year high of $92.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.41.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Bunge’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Bunge in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.86.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

