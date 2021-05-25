Sicart Associates LLC Has $213,000 Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sicart Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $134.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,349,680. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.44 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $211.83 billion, a PE ratio of 63.24, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.76.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. HSBC lifted their price objective on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.29.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.