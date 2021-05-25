Sicart Associates LLC Has $489,000 Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Sicart Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 118.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,325 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth $25,673,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,984,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,458 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 366.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,422,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,543 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,473,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,936,000 after acquiring an additional 993,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Shares of Coeur Mining stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,628,623. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $202.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CDE shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.14.

Coeur Mining Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.