Sicart Associates LLC Invests $236,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sicart Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 114 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 537.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,271,486,000 after purchasing an additional 611,904 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in Alphabet by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,689,000 after purchasing an additional 311,706 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 57,108.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 249,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,248,000 after purchasing an additional 158,383 shares in the last quarter. 31.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,405.72, for a total transaction of $168,400.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total transaction of $2,848,280.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,036 shares of company stock worth $98,366,953. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,407.89. The company had a trading volume of 20,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,274. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,316.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,004.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,347.01 and a 12 month high of $2,452.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

