Sicart Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAXR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 20.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,285,000 after buying an additional 1,005,932 shares in the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,131,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,371,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,206,000 after buying an additional 252,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAXR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maxar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky purchased 1,500 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.72 per share, with a total value of $53,580.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Biggs C. Porter purchased 3,400 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 6,900 shares of company stock worth $204,900. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

MAXR traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.54. 28,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,068. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $58.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. Maxar Technologies’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -2.07%.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

